Second generation wrestlers are becoming more and more common in the modern era, but the monumental expectations they have from fans and family alike haven’t changed.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Shaul Guerrero discussed what it’s been like chasing a career inside the squared circle as the daughter of the late great Eddie Guerrero.

“I don’t know how he was Eddie Guerrero half of the time,” Shaul said. “My dad loved this business so much, he was constantly thinking about wrestling. No one can be him. It was getting overwhelming in good ways. I think when I announced my comeback, I was getting a lot of bites from promoters, which was very humbling. But they also wanted to put me in the very top positions, which I was like ‘I haven’t wrestled in 6 years.’ It was overwhelming. When I first went into wrestling, I went into the largest and most prestigious company in the world. I am very grateful for that, but that also comes with the biggest amount of pressure. It was so intense, not to mention the Guerrero way, go hard or go home. High expectations are just in the family. I was having panic attacks just going to training sessions.”

Shaul mentions being wowed by Eddie Guerrero the character, but admitted she sometimes felt “scared” of Eddie Guerrero the man.

“My dad scared the s–t out of me growing up,” Shaul said. “It’s no secret that he struggled with alcohol and drugs. I think unfortunately growing up until I was 12 or 13, that was pretty much all I saw. It was a complicated relationship with my dad. I didn’t really get to know him until I was 13, 14, 15. He passed when I was 15.”

Eddie passed away on November 13, 2005 due to heart failure. Shaul recollected what that day was like for her.

“I was woken up by my dad’s sister Linda and my cousins,” Shaul said. “They woke us up and I have never had anyone truly pass away until that day. They brought us out into the living room and they told us what happened. I think they told me separately from my sister, because mom wasn’t there. She was completely distraught; it was a terrible day.”

15 years after his passing, Eddie is still as cherished in the professional wrestling world today as he was at the prime of his career. Shaul reminisced on her favorite memories of her father, noting that the best things came when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“He would do random acts of kindness all the time,” Shaul said. “One day I was at step team practice and he brought a s–tload of McDonalds for everybody. One day he saw me and the kids were bored, so he went to Target and bought a bunch of water guns. Of course he got the super soaker and it turned into this battle. He would do things like that all the time. He had a big heart, when he was sober he was great and the person to talk to in the locker room.”