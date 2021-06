People within WWE are reportedly giving heavy praise to the potential of the “real athletes” in the current WWE Performance Center recruits camp, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bronson Rechsteiner (pictured above), son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, is among those receiving significant praise. The Kasper Brothers (Jacob and Drew), who were top college wrestlers, are also being praised, as is top college wrestler Bobby Steveson, the older brother of Gable Steveson. Bobby is scheduled to officially start with WWE on the roster in the next class.

These aforementioned wrestlers are all being praised for how well they are picking things up, conditioning and attitude.

The Observer points to how interesting it is that top prospect Parker Boudreaux was distinctly not mentioned as being in the same category as the other new recruits being praised. Boudreaux made headlines before signing with WWE due to how he was being compared to a young Brock Lesnar.

