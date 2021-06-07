WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven is reportedly the wrestler that is headed to RAW with Eva Marie.

As noted earlier, WWE officials have considered Niven and NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez as Eva’s “muscle” on the red brand. Reports indicate that this new pairing will be used to get the new call-up over on the main roster, but also to get Marie over as an in-ring talent, not just a manager.

In an update, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that Niven looks to be the one called up for the new pairing with Marie. Current plans call for the “Eva-Lution” to kick off on the June 21 RAW show, which is the night after the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Niven last wrestled in mid-March, teaming with Jack Starz for a win over Jinny and Joseph Conners in the first-ever NXT UK mixed tag team match. She had been working the NXT UK women’s division, but came up short twice against NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray last fall.

WWE has aired 5 “Eva-Lution” teaser promos for Marie’s return over the past few months. As seen in the new tweets below, Marie teased that there will be developments on tonight’s RAW.

She wrote, “The @WWE Universe has spoken [raising hands emoji] Tune in tonight to see the NEW FACE Of MONDAY NIGHT RAW! – @WWEonFOX #WWERaw #EVALution #ALLEverything,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on what might be planned for tonight’s RAW, but stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.