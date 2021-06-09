The National Wrestling Alliance taped future episodes of NWA Power this week from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. An estimated 25-30 fans were in attendance.

Thanks to Joshua Bradley and F4Wonline.com for these spoilers to air on future Power episodes:

* Velvet Sky, Tim Storm and Joe Galli were on commentary with the occasional guest commentators sitting in

* JTG defeated Fred Rosser and El Rudo (Sam Adonis) in a Triple Threat

* Kylie Rae defeated Melina

* Tyrus defeated two local wrestlers in a Handicap Match

* Crimson defeated Slice Boogie

* Chris Adonis defeated Parrow and Thom Latimer in a Triple Threat

* Marshe Rockett defeated Jeremiah Plunkett

* Jennacide defeated Lady Frost

* NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens, Mims and Captain YUMA vs. NWA World Tag Team Champion Kratos and Hawx Aerie (Luke and PJ) went to a No Contest due to interference

* Tyrus defeated NWA World Television Champion The Pope (there is no word on if this was a title match or non-title)

* NWA World Television Champion The Pope defeated Sal Rinauro (there is no word on if this was a title match or non-title, or if The Pope lost the title in the match before)

* Serena Deeb and Kylie Rae defeated Thunder Rosa and Skye Blue

* Hawx Aerie (Luke and PJ) and El Rudo defeated Bestia 666, Homicide and Mecha Wolf in a Lucha Rules match

* Chris Adonis defeated JTG

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defeated Odinson (there is no word on if this was a title match or non-title)

* Trevor Murdoch defeated Thom Latimer

* Mims defeated Jax Dane

* Colby Corino defeated Sal Rinauro