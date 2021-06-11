WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin had a video go viral on Instagram this week as he tried to down a can of his Broken Skull IPA beer while walking in a wind storm.

Stone Cold posted the “drinking problem” clip from his Broken Skull Ranch in Nevada while heavy winds were coming through. As you can see in the video below, the wind storm prevented The Rattlesnake from enjoying a drop of his brew. He finished the clip off with a chuckle.

Austin captioned the video with, “Drinking problem.. #tbt to yesterday..”

On a related note, Highspots has announced that Austin will be participating in a private signing during the week of August 1 – August 8. This is Austin’s first large scale signing since his WrestleCon appearance from New Orleans in 2014. In association with American Icon Autographs, Highspots will host the signing in California in the first week of August. The signing will stream on the Highspots Facebook page.

Pre-orders and full details on the merchandise items can be found at highspotsauctions.com. There are five 8×10 photos that are going for $160, 11×14 posters going for $175, 11×17 posters going for $210, a signed Austin vest priced at $260, plus 5 figures/dolls that are priced at $225, $250, $250, and $275.

Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather went live on Peacock and the WWE Network on May 30. His new episode with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will premiere on Sunday, June 20, which is Hell In a Cell Sunday.

Stay tuned for more on Stone Cold. You can see his Instagram video below, along with details on the private signing:

Because the signing will take place in California, Highspots will not be handling mail orders directly, as we don’t want to risk sending your individual pieces cross country from Charlotte to California and risking they get lost/damaged. 2/4 — Highspots.com (@Highspots) June 10, 2021