During tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was hinted that Mickie James may be one of several stars who might be returning to the company soon.

This past Saturday at Against All Odds, Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) retained their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Kimber Lee and Susan. Tonight, they went around backstage gloating about how they’re the best. Rosemary and Havok, a newly formed team, stopped their bragging party when Havok tossed Kiera Hogan into the dumpster.

When Hogan was climbing out of the dumpster, she noticed a garbage bag that had a piece of tape with “Mickie” written on it. This incident was poking fun at James’ comment of how WWE sent out her belongings in a garbage back after her release from the company. It’ll be interesting to see where this leads, especially with Slammiversary just around the corner in July.

James is a former three-time TNA Knockouts Champions. She was part of the company off and on from 2011 -2015. She is one of several released WWE stars whose been showcased on the Slammiversary advertisements.

Since her departure from WWE, James recently appeared on NWA, where she announced she will serve as the executive producer for the companies first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view on Saturday, August 28.

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for more information on who will make their debut or return to Impact in the coming weeks.

– Next week on Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards will square off against Violent By Design’s Deaner and Joe Doering for the Impact World Tag Team Championship. Kojima received his opportunity after defeating Rhino on tonight’s episode. Kojima did fall to Doering at Against All Odds this past Saturday, but he may have a chance to redeem himself next week.

Also set for next week’s show:

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary

* Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Petey Williams & Trey Miguel

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match