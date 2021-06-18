WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch says he’s happy to be free from incarceration, and is ready to begin the next chapter of her life.

We noted back on June 9 that Sunny had been released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey, due to a court order, after being locked up since July 2020. She has dealt with several legal issues in multiple states since 2012, but was arrested in July of last year on charges of Eluding Police Officer, Contempt/Violate Domestic Violence Restraining Order, Operating Motor Vehicle During Second License Suspension, and Contempt/Violate Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

In an update, The Original Diva has released a statement to WrestleZone’s Dominic DeAngelo, where she looks back on her most recent incarceration, and how she’s now focused on the future. Sunny says she is healthy and happy, and is currently caring for her mother. She also said she will decide on her professional future after the summer.

You can read Sunny’s full statement below: