Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on tonight’s Dynamite.

Near the end of the match, Brandon Cutler mistakenly sprayed Matt Jackson in the face with cold spray, allowing Penta and Kingston to finish Matt for the pinfall victory.

The Good Brothers and Frankie Kazarian were also involved at ringside for their respective teams in the ending sequence.

Tonight’s match was a non-title, but Kingston and Penta earned a future title shot against the champions. As of this writing, no word yet when the two teams will meet again.

