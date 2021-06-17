Last September, it was announced that Tegan Nox suffered a torn ACL that would take her out of action indefinitely. This week on WWE’s The Bump, Nox returned to the talk show to discuss her recovery process and how she’s been doing. Although there’s no return date set just yet, Nox says she’s excited to make her comeback to the black-and-gold brand soon.

“It’s going well! It’s not my first rodeo, as we all know, but it’s been a little bit easier this time. I’m just biding my time on when to come back and try to make an impact this time,” Tega Nox announced.

Since she left, Nox has been keeping a close eye on the newly designed NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. With her enemy Candice LeRae holding one-half of the title, Nox is pretty confident on who she’ll ask to be her tag partner once she returns.

“See, that’s the thing: friends don’t end well for me. They always attack me. So, trying to find a partner is [shakes her head], oof. I don’t know. I’d like to have an Io [Shirai]. I think that could be quite interesting. Any gold is good for me,” Nox pondered.

Another champion Nox has been paying close attention to is Raquel González. She applauds the new champion on her diligent efforts and hopes she’ll get a chance to possibly face González for the title.

“She’s incredible. The strength in her is ridiculous,” Nox mentioned. “She was around the Performance Center when I came in, and just seeing her evolve from then to now as this immovable object, she’s indestructible. It’s mind-blowing to see. I’ll have a good go of beating her, but I’m also scared ’cause that powerbomb really, really hurts.”

Panelist Ryan Pappolla brought it to Nox’s attention that she has, indeed, defeated González in the past – Nox scored the victory against the NXT Women’s Champion on April 15, 2020. Nox was in awe when she found out about this.

“See, I forgot about that. That’s a surprise for me. I can do it! Nox exclaimed.

You can watch Tegan Nox's full interview here.