Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s show will see Lance Archer return to the ring against Rex Lawless. FTW Champion Brian Cage will be in action against Chandler Hopkins, while The Varsity Blondes will be in singles action as Brian Pillman Jr. faces Bear Bronson, and Griff Garrison goes up against Marko Stunt.

The women’s division will be represented tonight by The Bunny facing Reka Tehaka, Abadon against Ashley Vox, Diamante vs. Ashley D’Amboise.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* The Bunny vs. Reka Tehaka

* Diamante vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Abadon vs. Ashley Vox

* Chuck Taylor vs. Dan Barry

* Brian Cage vs. Chandler Hopkins

* Stu Grayson vs. Serpentico

* Colt cabana vs. Kit Sackett

* Griff Garrison vs. Marko Stunt

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Bear Bronson

* Lance Archer vs. Rex Lawless