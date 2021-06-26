The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh) took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to their WWE releases.

Like Killian Dain, the brothers revealed that they got their WWE release call while training at the WWE Performance Center.

“All the bumps, torn ACL’s, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth if for the last 5 years. And how ironic, we finished our last match with a shoulder hanging out of socket,” they wrote. “It’s fitting we got fired while showing up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with a passion.”

The Bollywood Boyz signed with WWE in 2016, working the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. They last wrestled together on the May 21 WWE 205 Live episode, losing to August Grey, who was also released today, and Ikemen Jiro. Sunil wrestled a singles match on June 4, losing to Ari Sterling, and then again on June 11, losing ton Grayson Waller. He suffered a shoulder injury in that match.

As noted, WWE also released the following 12 Superstars today – Dain, Grey, Tino Sabbatelli, Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full tweet from The Bollywood Boyz below: