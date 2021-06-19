Allie, a.k.a. The Bunny, was on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Allie revealed which Impact Wrestling star she would want to team up or feud with.

“It would be a dream come true to work alongside Rosemary again, as a partner. It would also be a dream come true to feud with her again because my all time favorite matches, my all time favorite feud in my entire career has been Rosemary,” Allie expressed. “She’s amazing, and she’s one of the best friends. Selfishly, if I could drag her here, I would and put her right next to me, and then maybe we’d also fight.

Allie’s final run in Impact Wrestling was with Rosemary as the two were feuding against Su Yung. While taking fan questions, Allie was asked who her dream opponent is.

“Trish? Stratus, 100%,” Allie stated. “She was the inspiration for me to start wrestling, seeing her, and she’s a Toronto gal just like me. I would love it.”

Allie was also asked what her favorite moment in Impact Wrestling was.

“Hands down, the wedding. That was one of the coolest experiences in my entire life,” Allie said. “Not only being able to stand with Jesse, with The Blade and watch him kick ass but every single person in that segment knocked it out of the park, and I don’t think that TV can really translate how loud the Impact Zone was.

“That’s the loudest I had ever heard. People were losing their s**t. It was so cool, and I feel like it’s so important for me to say this because I don’t feel like she gets the credit she deserves, but Madison Rayne wrote that segment. She wrote and produced that segment. She trusted all of us to bring her story to life, and honestly, that was one of the coolest, most awesome moments of my entire career.”

