The Diamond Mine has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted, the group debuted last Tuesday with Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and manager Malcolm Bivens. Strong beat down NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida as NXT went off the air, then The Diamond Mine posed over the champ as NXT went off the air. WWE had been airing teaser vignettes for the group for weeks.

WWE has launched an official Twitter account for The Diamond Mine at @DiamondMineWWE. The group was also announced for tonight’s NXT show with the following teaser:

What will Diamond Mine have in store for NXT tonight? The Diamond Mine is open for business, and the rest of NXT is on notice. After Roderick Strong led his group consisting of Tyler Rust, Malcolm Bivens and another mysterious Superstar to the ring to attack NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida last week, there is just one other question left to answer: What’s next? Find out what else Diamond Mine has in store for NXT live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Great American Bash go-home edition of NXT. Below is the updated line-up:

* A follow-up to The Diamond Mine’s debut

* Cameron Grimes returns to action

* Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas vs. Xia Li and Boa

* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. The winners will challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at Great American Bash

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will Face-Off with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK ahead of their Great American Bash match

* The final build for Great American Bash