A loaded line-up has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode.

As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole II for the Great American Bash event on July 6. Regal also announced that Cole and O’Reilly will get to pick their opponents for next week’s show.

O’Reilly will be wrestling NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida next week. Tonight’s show saw Kushida retain his title over a debuting Trey Baxter, and after the match O’Reilly entered the ring to challenge Kushida to a match on next week’s show. Kushida accepted. WWE has confirmed that O’Reilly vs. Kushida will be a non-title bout.

Cole also will be in action next Tuesday night but there’s no word yet on who he will choose to wrestle.

WWE has also announced Hit Row Records vs. Ever-Rise for next Tuesday night. It will likely be “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis representing Hit Row against Matt Martel and Chase Parker of Ever-Rise, but Isaiah “Swerve” Scott may also be in action.

The Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise match was made after Hit Row crashed Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-Pre-Show, hosted by Ever-Rise. Martel and Parker issued a warning to Hit Row during tonight’s show.

Franky Monet will also return to the ring next Tuesday. She has announced that next week will feature an encore of her World Premiere, which is what her in-ring debut was billed as.

Monet made her in-ring debut back on May 25 with a win over Cora Jade. She has not wrestled since then. There’s no word yet on if “encore” means a rematch against Jade. Monet appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s show and said fans are demanding more Monet, so she will give them what they want next week.

Finally, The Diamond Mine will premiere on next week’s show. There’s no word on what WWE has planned for The Diamond Mine, but a new MMA-themed vignette aired on tonight’s show and said it will be “opening next week.” You can see that new vignette below.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show. Below are related shots from this week’s show, along with the line-up for next week:

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match

* Adam Cole will be in action

* The encore of Franky Monet’s recent World Premiere

* The Diamond Mind opens up

* Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise

MORE MONET, LESS PROBLEMS 😍 The encore to the World Premiere of @FrankyMonetWWE starts next week on #WWENXT! ⭐️ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ctzeXvY20T — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021

"Hit Row, the next time you come to someone's door knocking for a taste, you better be ready for someone to answer." ☕️ #WWENXT @ChaseParkerWWE @MattMartelWWE pic.twitter.com/U9k2TbU551 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021