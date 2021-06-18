“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is apparently returning to WWE action this summer.

WWE is currently selling tickets for their return to touring and The Fiend is on a local advertisement for the August 9 RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, according to Sean Ross Sapp. It’s very possible that The Fiend is being advertised in other ticket alerts being sent out locally, and we will keep you updated if new information becomes available.

Wyatt has not been seen since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. It was noted last week, via PWInsider, that Wyatt was purposely being kept off WWE TV for an unknown reason. It is not a case of Wyatt having heat for anything as he is well-liked in the company, but there is no word on why he hasn’t been brought back yet. Wyatt being advertised for the August 9 RAW show could be a sign that he’s in the plans for the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21.

In other WWE return news, the company now has WWE Hall of Famer Edge booked for more dates on the summer tour. We noted before that Edge was advertised to return on the July 16 SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, which is WWE’s first stop on their return to touring. It was also reported this week that Edge is scheduled to wrestle a match at SummerSlam, as a babyface.

WWE now has Edge booked for the following events this summer:

* SmackDown – Friday, July 16 at the Toyota Center in Houston

* SmackDown – Friday, July 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis

* SmackDown – Friday, August 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa

* Supershow – Saturday, August 14 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte

* SmackDown – Friday, August 20 at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

* SmackDown – Friday, August 27 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock

* SmackDown – Friday, September 3 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville

Stay tuned for more on the WWE returns of Edge and The Fiend.