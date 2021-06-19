NJPW announced Friday that The Good Brothers will be returning to the company in July to compete in the Tag Team Turbulence tournament on NJPW Strong.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, will face the team of Clark Connors and TJP in their first round match. It will be The Good Brothers’ first appearance on NJPW TV since their departure from the company in Feb. 2016.

The NJPW website has announced the following first-round match-ups:

Clark Connors & TJP vs The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight)

The first round will take place on July 16, and will be available for stream on NJPW World and FITE.

The Good Brothers are BACK! Gallows and Anderson haven't been in a NJPW ring since an emotional Feb. 20 2016 farewell! 👀https://t.co/P9PCadUNh0 Watch the Good Brothers in Tag team Turbulence this July!https://t.co/uvbONIiUlQ#njT3 #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/L9MBxERDwB — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2021