The Miz recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and clarified his WWE status after reportedly suffering a torn ACL during the Zombie Lumberjack loss to Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash.

As we’ve noted, Miz reportedly suffered the ACL tear during that match, but the severity was unknown and the hope was that it was a partial tear. It was reported that he could be out of action for up to 7-9 months if he needed to undergo surgery for a full tear. Miz returned to WWE TV last Monday night for a MizTV segment, but he did not wrestle.

Miz told Barrasso in this new interview that the initial reports were wrong, but he did confirm that he will be out of the ring for a “little bit of time” while still staying on RAW.

“I love reading reports about my injury,” Miz said. “It’s amazing. It’s all usually wrong. I was reading stuff about me like, ‘What? Where are they finding this information?’ I hadn’t even released anything that I was even injured. As far as I’m concerned, everyone keeps asking me how I’m feeling, and I feel like a million bucks—and I’m going to be on WWE TV every week like I always am.”

Miz continued and said he will remain on RAW each week, but he’s doing physical therapy for the injury and doesn’t know when he will be back in the ring.

“I’ll be out for a little bit of time,” he said. “I’ve seen that I’ll be out nine months. I don’t plan on being out nine months. I was on TV last Monday, and I’m going to be on TV every week.

“We always tell children not to try what we do at home because it’s a very dangerous sport, and I’m a person that had never been injured in a WWE ring for my entire career. I had a match, and did I get injured? Yes, the answer is yes, I did get injured. How long will I be out? To be completely honest, I don’t even know that. I’m just working on physical therapy, getting everything back to 100% so I can give the audience exactly what they want.”

Miz has not been announced for a segment on tonight’s WWE RAW, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.