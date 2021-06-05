WWE Superstar The Miz recently did an interview with Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, where he talked about his kids, his injury, and the Zombies Lumberjack Match.

The Miz and Maryse both spoke about how their kids, Madison and Monroe aren’t into watching wrestling yet because they are only three and one-and-a-half. They do like the entrances and the pyro though.

“Our kids are three and one-and-a-half so they don’t really understand WWE yet,” said Miz in an exclusive interview. “What we let them watch is usually our entrances, because they like the music, they like the lights, they like seeing the pyro, that’s the fun stuff. We don’t really let them watch the fighting and that kind of stuff yet.”

“They’re just not into it,” added Maryse.

“I don’t think they’re into it as much because they just don’t understand but they like what’s loud and colorful and that’s why the entrances are fun,” said Miz.

Miz revealed in the interview that he had a blast doing the Zombies Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. He did note that not everyone was behind the match.

“I had a blast with it,” said Miz. “I always enjoy whenever there’s something different and something out of the box, and whenever there’s something like that, I wanna be a part of it because you never know what’s going to happen. You never know if it’s gonna be a success or if it’s gonna be a failure.”

“People were different, people were 50/50 ‘oh we can’t stand this match,’ or ‘oh my God this is a great match, it’s kind of funny, it’s kind of interesting,’ so I just look at it like ‘I’m gonna do the best I possibly can and give the match that hopefully everyone wants and deserves.”

Miz revealed that the reports about his injury annoyed him because they were wrong. He doesn’t see himself being out for nine months and even plans on being at Monday Night RAW next week. While he doesn’t know if he will have a real match on Monday, he does feel like a million bucks.

“Just look at all the news out there. They must be right (about my injury), right? They’re reporting on it, telling you exactly what’s going on. They must know!” said Miz. They must be geniuses! I was looking on Twitter, and then I was looking on news sites that were talking about my injury and I’m like “first off, how do they know? Because I’ve never said anything and they’re saying things wrong, like all wrong. And it’s annoying, I guess you can say, because I heard I was out nine months.”

“I don’t expect to be out nine months. As a matter of fact, I was on Monday Night Raw last week and I plan on being on Monday Night Raw next week. Now, when will I have a real match? I don’t know. That’s for the doctors to decide and figure out. But I feel like a million bucks, and the way my headspace is, I don’t like to be gone for long.”

The full interview is available at this link here.