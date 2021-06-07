National Wrestling Alliance has signed Kylie Rae.

The signing was announced by Joe Galli during NWA’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view.

PWInsider reports that Kylie Rae was still under contract with Impact, even though last year, Rae announced she was no longer a professional wrestler after missing the Bound for Glory PPV in October 2020.

Over the last several weeks, both Impact and NWA worked on an agreement. The agreement was finalized about five days ago, with Impact allowing Rae to sign with NWA.

As noted during When Our Shadows Fall, Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell defeated Thunder Rosa and Melina.