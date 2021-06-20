Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to give an update on his new Netflix movie Red Notice.

According to The Rock, the action-comedy is finishing production this week.

He also teased a “big release date announcement” coming very soon.

Rawson Marshall Thurber is the writer and director of Red Notice.

Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds also star in the movie about “the world’s most wanted art thief, an FBI profiler, and the greatest conman the world has ever known.”

Red Notice is considered the largest investment Netflix has ever made so far in a movie project.

Below is his full post:

RED NOTICE issued ♨️🔥🌍Two final very productive and focused days back on set of RED NOTICE 🎥RED NOTICE is the largest investment @Netflix has made thus far in a film ~ and our relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners ~ and DELIVER AN AWESOME MOVIE FOR OUR GLOBAL AUDIENCE 🌍🍿👏🏾We have a big release date announcement coming up very soon….~ The world’s most wanted art thief.~ The FBI tracker.~ The greatest conman the world’s never seen ♠️Can’t wait for you to see this movie 🔥🔥