Earlier on Monday, the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans to pick “the most important match in WWE history.”

WWE legend The Rock decided to weigh in and named the classic Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match from 1984 as his choice.

The Great One tweeted:

Hogan vs Sheik. NYC. Garden. 1984. (seminal match with historic implications and a legit bounty thrown in the mix)

The match in question saw Hogan capturing his first WWE Championship, and subsequently gave birth to Hulkamania. The storyline accompanying the win was that Hogan was a last minute replacement for the Sheik’s original opponent Bob Backlund, and became champion by way of being the first man to escape Sheik’s devastating submission hold, the camel clutch. Immediately after the match, Gorilla Monsoon uttered the famous words: “Hulkamania is here!”

It’s no secret that The Rock grew up a Hulkamaniac.

See below for the tweet: