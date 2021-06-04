WWE legend The Rock believes recently released WWE Superstar Ruby Riott will resurface “stronger, wiser & better” either with the WWE or another wrestling promotion.

Responding to Ruby’s lengthy Instagram statement following her WWE release, The Rock wrote:

You will resurface. Stronger, wiser & better. (Thank you for the awesome birthday vid)

Besides The Rock, a host of WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling stars sent out their good wishes to Ruby.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan posted a heartfelt message late Thursday in which she called Riott her “better half” and the person who taught her “so much about friendship, life, and wrestling.”

Morgan also revealed that all three members of Riott Squad, including Sarah Logan, got “Riott Squad for life” tattoos back in November 2017.

Riott was among the six WWE Superstars released on Wednesday as a part of budget cuts.

See below for a screenshot of The Rock’s message: