WWE Legend The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and had major praise for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns is currently in the middle of his strongest run yet, and his recent performances have caught the attention of fans and wrestlers, including The Undertaker. The Dead Man said he’s so proud of where The Head of The Table is at, and revealed what he said to Reigns and Jey Uso at the Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November, where Taker had his “Final Farewell” segment.

“I’m so proud of where he is,” Taker said of Reigns. “The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went up to Roman and Jey and said, ‘This is the most compelling story that we’ve done in a while.’ And where he’s been able to take it, it’s so good.

“It’s not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders.”

Taker also had praise for Paul Heyman for his recent work with Reigns. Taker has a history with Heyman that goes back to their time together in WCW.

“Obviously, Paul Heyman is the perfect mouthpiece,” Taker said. “He’s there whenever it’s needed, and he adds so much. They work so well together.”

Taker teamed with Reigns for a No Holds Barred win over Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules 2019. They also teamed with Braun Strowman for a win over Kevin Owens, Elias and King Baron Corbin at the July 7, 2018 WWE live event at MSG. There was also an April 2013 RAW from the UK where The Shield defeated Taker, Kane and Daniel Bryan in six-man action. Regarding one-on-one action, WrestleMania 33 in 2017 saw Reigns defeat Taker in a No Holds Barred match.

Taker praised Reigns as a great heel and said he wishes he had it in him to work a program with Reigns now as it would be something special.

“I think he’s a great heel—coldhearted, calculated,” Taker said. “There is a compelling backstory and you still feel the tension when Roman appears. Like I said, I’m really proud of him. I wish I had the gas in the tank to work a program with him now. It would definitely be something special.”