Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Backstage, Young Bucks talking about being taken to the limit by Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. They tell Brandon Cutler they might need him tonight if they need help in their Dynamite match. Nick says Cutler might have to do something evil. They say he might have to get physical, Cutler says he’s not even cleared and doesn’t want to cheat. Young Bucks aren’t happy with Cutler’s reaction. Cutler says he’s not comfortable doing that, Matt says speaking of comfortable — how is his new house? That’s probably expensive, and he’d need a long contract to pay that off! Matt says it would be really tough if he lost his contract, so he should probably help them out tonight. Cutler begrudgingly agrees to help the team cheat.

* Clips shown of Young Buck vs. PAC/Penta on Dynamite. Cutler ends up getting involved to help Matt and Nick win the match.

* Ryan Nemeth with a new Hollywood Trivia featuring Chuck Taylor. He asks Taylor who played the hunky reported in Netflix’s Bash Brothers. Taylor has no idea, so Nemeth tells him it was him. Taylor says nobody probably thinks of him when they think of that show. Nemeth gets annoyed and ends the segment.

* Nick and Kenny play a game called The Cube, an upcoming TBS game hosted by Dwayne Wade.

* Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus play The Cube game to determine the number one contender for Brandon Cutler’s BTE Championship. Stunt ends up winning. He’ll face Cutler next week.

* JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and Peter Avalon are hanging out backstage. John Silver is also standing with them, and wonder what he’s doing? “I’m living,” Silver responds. The group seems to be okay with that.

* H.F.O. are not happy with their losing performances on Dynamite. Hardy is disappointed in them, mainly because he didn’t get any cut of a win bonus. There was one good moment though, when he dropped Christian Cage. Hardy says he’s beaten up Christian where ever he’s gone and will do so in AEW!

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds talk about not recruiting anyone in a long time. Reynolds says the next person who walks down the hallways is joining the group. Billy Gunn walks down and they say he’s the one! They pitch him about why he should join the group. They joke about some of his previous gimmicks, and Gunn says to let him think about it.

* Ryzin, Nyla Rose, and Vickie Guerrero are yelling at the photographer to make sure they get their pictures right. They can’t figure out a pose and won’t let the photographer tell them what to do. Rose asks for some donations and a bunch of wrestlers run off. One stays behind and she beats him up for some money.

* Nick Jackson trick shots with The Cube, nobody can hit a shot, but he does it in one try.

* Dark Order hangout, the group wants to get Evil Uno ready for his match against Miro. Page says to avoid the finisher, Uno says he needs to be stretched to get ready for it. Page goes for it, Uno slips out the back. Colt Cabana puts Uno in an armbar and asks him how he’ll get out it?! Uno asks about his podcast, Colt starts talking about it and Uno breaks away. Uno works on breaking out of the Game Over some more. Uno says maybe if he can just withstand the pressure, he could survive. All the guys pile on to apply the move. Billy Gunn walks in to see the insanity and says “I’ve been there before, never again!” and runs off.

* Backstage, Young Bucks talking to the camera about their big match. Rey Fenix walks in front of them while they are filming. Nick and Matt don’t appreciate that one bit. Matt says they have beaten some big names over the last week, so why not add another to the list? They are “EVPs” aka Extreme Violent People. The two go after Fenix and end up double superkicking him and hitting the BTE trigger a few times. Matt laughs and says “you okay, amigo?” They call for Dr. Sampson and then ask Cutler if the moves look good while they walk away from Fenix.