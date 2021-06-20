AEW has announced three more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Below is the updated line-up:
* Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Vary Morales & Fuego del Sol
* Baron Black & Tamilian Vineesh vs. The Acclaimed
* Wardlow & Shawn Spears vs. Ryzin & Kal Herro
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston
* Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds with Julia Hart
* Cezar Bononi with The Wingmen vs. Jungle Boy with Jurassic Express
* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Delmi Exo
* Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. FTR
* Matt Hardy with H.F.O. vs. Jora Johl
* Matt Sydal with Mike Sydal vs. Jack Evans with Angelico and Matt Hardy
* Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends
