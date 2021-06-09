Todd Pettengill will return to WWE NXT programming this Saturday as he and Wade Barrett host the “Takeover: In Your House” Global Press Conference.

The press conference will air at 11am ET on Sunday, via Peacock and the WWE Network, plus all WWE social & digital platforms. Superstars advertised to appear with Pettengill and Barrett are LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr., Ember Moon, Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, NXT Champion Karrion Kross, and Scarlett.

WWE has also announced a Takeover Pre-Pre-Show for this Sunday evening. This will be hosted by Ever-Rise’s Matt Martel and Chase Parker. They noted on Twitter that they will give full details on when and where to catch the Takeover Pre-Pre-Show during their Ever-Rise Live social media show, which airs every Saturday.

The actual “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show will air at 7:30pm ET on Sunday, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Sam Roberts, Arash Markazi and Justin Barrasso will be on the pre-show panel. This will be the panel debut for Barrasso, who works for Sports Illustrated.

Remember to join us all weekend for Takeover coverage, and then for live play-by-play on Sunday evening. Here is the current card:

This Sunday night #WWENXT In Your House Pre Pre Show host by The EverRise. Get.A.Taste — Matt Martel (@MattMartelWWE) June 9, 2021

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Winners Take All for the NXT North American Title and NXT Tag Team Titles

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) vs. Bronson Reed (c) and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) (c)

Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. will be at ringside.

Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez