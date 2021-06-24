Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Yuka Sakazaki will return to AEW this summer.

TJPW announced on Twitter that Yuka Sakazaki will leave for AEW after TJPW’s show on July 1.

She competed in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament, which was taped in Japan. Her last match with AEW in the US was in February 2020.

Sakazaki is scheduled to return to TJPW on August 14 for their show in Korakuen Hall.

