Tom Phillips (Tom Hannifan) has seemingly confirmed his WWE departure, and says he’s excited for the future.

As noted, it was reported back on May 27 that Phillips had been released from the company after 9 years on the job. WWE never announced the departure, but Tom acknowledged the departure on Twitter tonight when plugging a podcast interview to be released tomorrow.

Richard Deitsch of the Sports Media Podcast tweeted a plug for tomorrow’s show and noted that he will have Phillips on the show to discuss his WWE exit, the challenges of calling WWE wrestling, and what he hopes to do next.

Phillips responded to the tweet and wrote, “Have a listen to this tomorrow. I’m so excited about the future!”

This is the first tweet Phillips has made since the news of his departure came out, and tomorrow’s interview will be the first public comments he’s made since then.

On a related note, Phillips’ Twitter bio still listed him as a “WWE Broadcaster & Producer” as of last week when the news broke. Now he lists himself as just a “Broadcaster” in the bio. The same goes for his Instagram bio. Tom previously changed his social media handles to @TomHannifan.

You can click here to see what WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and others had to say about Tom after his WWE release was reported last week.

Phillips signed with WWE in 2012, and did work on just about every WWE TV show, including WWE NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, Main Event, RAW and SmackDown. He also hosted WWE YouTube and WWE Network shows, and has done behind-the-scenes work for the company. Tom was replaced by Adnan Virk as the lead RAW announcer on April 12, but Virk left the company last month week after less than two months at the announce table. He was replaced this past Monday by former MMA fighter and broadcaster Jimmy Smith, who was praised for his first night on the job.

Stay tuned for more on Phillips’ WWE departure. You can see his tweet below: