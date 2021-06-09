AEW Chairman Tony Khan has issued a statement on Lio Rush’s decision to retire from pro wrestling.

Khan issued the following statement:

Lio Rush reached out to me today, and he shared that he’d planned to announce his retirement from pro wrestling tonight. While this news was unexpected, I’m glad that he’s made a choice that he’s confident will make him and his family happy. Lio is a great talent, and I enjoyed briefly working with him, and I absolutely wish him the best.

As noted earlier, Rush revealed that he suffered an injury at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he was a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royal.

Rush added that aside from some final commitments with NJPW, he intends to step away from the ring for good.

“This has been a great ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy,” Rush said. “Due to contractual obligations with NJPW, I will be making final appearances once I am healed. But for now, thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I’ll see you all soon.”

Rush also revealed that AEW offered him a contract despite being aware of the injury he suffered at Double or Nothing.

