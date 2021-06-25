Tony Nese took to Twitter this afternoon to issue a statement on his WWE release.

Nese put over the WWE 205 Live brand and said he can’t wait to be the hard-working employee he was there, for someone else.

“Thank you everyone! I don’t care about how unwatched and underappreciated 205 was. I busted my ass every single time I stepped foot in the ring doing whatever was asked of me with no questions asked. I can’t wait to be that type of employee for someone else,” Nese wrote.

Ariya Daivari, who was also released by WWE today and often teamed with Nese on 205 Live, responded and commented on their time together.

He wrote, “I was really enjoying what @TonyNese and I were doing as a tag team on 205. Every single time, we worked as hard as possible, despite the show not being highly positioned. That’s what professionals do. And that’s what we’ll continue to do!”

Nese responded, “Can’t wait to tell our story.”

For those who missed it earlier, Daivari also tweeted on his release and wrote, “Thank you all for the kind words and support. It’s time to put sports entertainment behind me and get back professional wrestling.”

Daivari will be in action on WWE 205 Live tonight, facing Ikemen Jiro in a match that was taped this past Tuesday. Nese and Daivari last teamed up on the June 11 episode, defeating Asher Hale and Ari Sterling.

As noted, WWE also released the following Superstars this afternoon – Killian Dain, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), August Grey.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Nese’s full tweet, along with replies from Adam Pearce and others:

One of the best I've ever been under those lights with — ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) June 25, 2021

I always appreciated it – and you – very much. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2021

Every time we stepped in the ring together it was always a blast. Love you bud — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 25, 2021

Any company would benefit immensely with the addition of @AriyaDaivariWWE and @TonyNese! Brothers go kill it! pic.twitter.com/qwqkqWalvS — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) June 25, 2021