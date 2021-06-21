Top WWE NXT Superstars are reportedly scheduled to work WWE Main Event this week.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed are currently backstage at the Yuengling Center for tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider. Word is that the NXT Superstars will be appearing on this week’s WWE Main Event episode, which tapes before RAW.

There is no word on if Kross and Reed will wrestle each other, or if they will face RAW roster members.

We noted last Friday how Kross, Scarlett and Reed were also brought to the SmackDown on FOX taping to wrestle dark matches in front of WWE officials as a way to get a closer look at them before potential call-ups.

There has been talk in recent weeks of calling Kross and Scarlett to the main roster, but there’s still no word on if Reed is being planned for a roster move.

Kross recently retained at “Takeover: In Your House” in a Fatal 5 Way over Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. There’s no clear indication on who he might face at the Takeover scheduled for Sunday, August 22 during SummerSlam Weekend. Reed also retained his title at “Takeover: In Your House,” in a Winners Take All match with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, defeating Legado del Fantasma. Reed’s feud with Santos Escobar is continuing.

Stay tuned for more on NXT Superstars at RAW and for Main Event spoilers.