WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed worked tonight’s WWE Main Event tapings at the Yuengling Center, held before RAW hit the air.

Reed took on Drew Gulak, while Kross faced Shelton Benjamin. Scarlett was not with Kross, but both NXT champions had their title belts with them.

These matches will air this Thursday on WWE Main Event.

There’s no word yet on if this will lead to a main roster call-up for Kross or Reed, but we will keep you updated.

