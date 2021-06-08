In a recent interview with Deidre Behar of ET Online, WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella discussed their desire to end their reality show Total Bellas “sooner than later.” Total Bellas began its run in 2016 and has run for six seasons.

Brie is mother to 4-year-old daughter Birdie and 10-month-old son Buddy and is married to Daniel Bryan. Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are parents to 10-year-old son Mateo.

Brie and Nikki both cited their families in their thought process on if they want to continue the show or not.

“We love filming reality,” Brie stated. “We don’t mind it, but you start seeing your kids and that’s what you have to start to think about. My daughter hates the camera. So does my husband.”

“But I’m very protective of my son,” Nikki noted. “So that’s why I think, for me, it’ll be definitely sooner than later because, even when we were filming stuff in the hospital with our cameras. Even when they’re doing his first bath, I was like, ‘Artem, no, like, we don’t need to get this.’ Though I could tell those moments for me, I want to live them through my eyes and not through the screen. So I just, I could feel that it’ll definitely be sooner than later.”

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he had heard from E! that there has not been a commitment yet to pick up the series for a seventh season. It was also noted that Bryan’s decision on whether or not he will return to WWE is not predicated on the continuation of Total Bellas.