Poppy’s new WWE NXT soundtrack was released as a part of a special partnership with Sumerian Records.

As noted at this link, last night’s NXT episode saw Poppy return to NXT for a backstage segment with Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal, where she released her latest EP live on the show, during the segment. Poppy later brought back Io Shirai to confront NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae. Shirai, in her first appearance since losing the NXT Women’s Title to Raquel Gonzalez at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” in April, took out LeRae and celebrated with Poppy.

WWE announced after the show that the five-song “EAT” EP is an official NXT soundtrack. The EP features “Dark Dark World,” which is the “Takeover: In Your House” theme song, plus “Say Cheese,” which has been used as the NXT theme song after she performed it at Takeover in April. The other songs on the EP are “EAT,” the title track she debuted during the Grammys, “CUE” and “Breeders.” You can click here to access the EP via Spotify, Apple Music, the iTunes Store, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pandora, and SoundCloud. It has a runtime of 14 minutes.

In an update, WWE noted today that the surprise release came as part of a special partnership between the company and Sumerian Records. The indie label is home to Poppy and fellow NXT Loud artists Nita Strauss and Sleeping with Sirens. Sumerian is also the home to The Smashing Pumpkins, whose lead singer and only permanent member is Billy Corgan, the owner of the NWA.

Triple H commented on their working relationship with Poppy in today’s press release.

“NXT is all about individuality and building characters and Poppy has built her own brand in a similar fashion to become the world-renowned artist she is today,” he said. “Releasing her new EP EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK during NXT television adds another unique layer to our longstanding partnership.”

Neil Lawi, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of WWE Music Group, also commented on Poppy and last night’s release.

“Poppy has been a staple within NXT for nearly three years and her music continues to resonate strongly with our passionate NXT fanbase,” Lawi said. “Leveraging WWE’s global reach to release her new EP EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK has proven yet again to be beneficial for both parties and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Sumerian Founder & CEO Ash Avildsen compared Poppy’s work in NXT to Cyndi Lauper, who served as WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter’s manager at WrestleMania I for the WWE Women’s Title match win over Leilani Kai. He called it a historical moment for the label, and teased more to come.

“Not since Cyndi Lauper and the birth of WrestleMania have we seen an iconic female rock star and pro wrestling collide in such a culturally fascinating way,” Avildsen said. “This is a historical moment for Sumerian, an inspiring story for the new generation of WWE fans and a glimpse into the future of what’s to come from the brilliant mind and vision of Poppy.”

As noted, WWE Shop released a limited edition Poppy X Triple H merchandise collection on Tuesday. You can click here for the artwork and details. Triple H released new backstage photos with Shirai and Poppy after the show, which you can see below.

Poppy has also released new merchandise for her NXT soundtrack, seen below with the cover art.

