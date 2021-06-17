Mandy Leon and Nicole Savoy are the latest to be added to the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett announced the two competitors during this week’s episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday.

Nicole Savoy competed in WWE’s 2017 Mae Young Classic Tournament. She was also part of AEW’s Casino Battle Royal at All Out (2019) and AEW’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw, where she teamed with Big Swole.

The Allure’s Mandy Leon made her pro-wrestling debut in April 2014 and was trained by ROH DOJO’s Head trainer Delirious.

Below is an updated list of competitors for the Summer Tournament:

* Angelina Love

*Allysin Kay

* Mazzerati

* Rok-C

* Miranda Alize

* Trisha Adora

* Vita VonStarr

* Willow Nightingale

* Mandy Leon

* Nicole Savoy