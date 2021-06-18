WWE has announced that the Hell in a Cell Match between Rey Mysterio and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be happening on Friday Night SmackDown instead of Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.
It was Mysterio who took to Twitter tonight to write that he wanted to have the match tomorrow.
The SmackDown Tag Team Champion tweeted, “It’s eating me up inside. I can’t wait any longer. I want the Hell In A Cell match tomorrow night. @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle”
Roman Reigns responded, “Sunday. Friday. Any day. Makes no difference to me. It’ll be my pleasure to disgrace what’s left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell! My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork. I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare!”
Below is the updated lineup for tomorrow’s episode:
* Roman Reigns (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match)
* Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins
* King Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with Corbin’s crown on the line
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. Kevin Owens and Big E
