It was reported yesterday NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage at SmackDown. Reed and Kross reportedly worked dark matches for WWE officials.

There has already been chatter of moving Kross and Scarlett up to the main roster, although a move for Reed is still unknown.

In an update, Kross took on Dolph Ziggler, while Reed faced Bobby Roode, according to PWInsider. Both matches were taped for evaluation, and they will not likely be released to the public.

The report also noted Kross and Scarlett would return next week, potentially to do a promo. No plans were known for Reed.

This year’s WWE Draft is expected to take place on August 30 (RAW) and September 3 (SmackDown), so WWE may be getting an early look at NXT stars that might make the jump to the main roster.