AEW Games has shared a sneak preview of the company’s upcoming console video game.

As seen in the video below, the footage shows a 360-degree sweep and close-ups of Darby Allin followed by gameplay action featuring the former TNT Champion. Allin can be seen hitting his signature moves, such as a backflip dropkick and the Coffin Drop.

Yukes, the developer of the video game, provided the footage.

AEW Chairman Tony Khan revealed in a recent interview with Forbes Magazine that AEW’s eight-figure investment in video game development will keep the company in the red and not profitable for now.

AEW initially announced their video game projects last November. Besides a console game, AEW announced two mobile games namely AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and AEW Elite General Manager.

The earlier teaser trailer showed AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in singles action.

The gameplay footage can be seen below: