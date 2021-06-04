Ringside Collectibles has released a video on YouTube about the recent new AEW Figures from Jazwares.

The video gives an up-close look at the figures that were announced during AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest.

During the weekend, it was revealed that AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards will be getting a figure that will be a Ringside Collectibles Exclusive.

There was also news about the Unmatched Collection Series 1 to 3.

The figures in the series include Dr. Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, Miro, Dustin Rhodes, Mr. Brodie Lee, Anna jay, Evil Uno, Darby Allin, MJF, Cody Rhodes, Santana, Tay Conti, Wardlow, Sting, Stu Grayson, and John Silver.

The Unrivaled Collection Series seven to eight was also announced. Figures in that series include Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander.

Below is an in-depth look at the new figures: