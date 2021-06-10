During this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday episode, it was revealed that Vita VonStarr will be part of the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament.

Vita VonStarr is part of The Righteous, along with ROH stars Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch.

She took to Twitter to comment about being added to the summer tournament.

Vita wrote, “I have so much Righteous work to do in this division. #TicketToGold #RingOfHonorWomensDivision #ROH #ROHWD #WatchROH“

The tournament also includes Angelina Love, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, Allysin Kay, and Willow.

The match for this week’s ROH Women’s Division episode was Miranda Alize and Sumie Sakai vs. Trisha Adora and Mazzerati.