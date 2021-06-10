During this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday episode, it was revealed that Vita VonStarr will be part of the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament.
Vita VonStarr is part of The Righteous, along with ROH stars Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch.
She took to Twitter to comment about being added to the summer tournament.
Vita wrote, “I have so much Righteous work to do in this division. #TicketToGold #RingOfHonorWomensDivision #ROH #ROHWD #WatchROH“
The tournament also includes Angelina Love, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, Allysin Kay, and Willow.
The match for this week’s ROH Women’s Division episode was Miranda Alize and Sumie Sakai vs. Trisha Adora and Mazzerati.
. @VVonstarr gets her ticket to gold! #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/F3X4LwlarG
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 9, 2021
I have so much Righteous work to do in this division. #TicketToGold #RingOfHonorWomensDivision #ROH #ROHWD #WatchROH https://t.co/7OBkd0zgrn
— Vita VonStarr (@VVonstarr) June 10, 2021
Vita Von Starr received her Ticket to Gold on Women’s Division Wednesday!!! @VVonstarr @ringofhonor #WATCHROH #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/Ri2OJ0wRDv
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 10, 2021