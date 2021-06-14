WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER has hit a milestone of 800 days as champion.

The leader of Imperium won the title back on April 5, 2019 at the “Takeover: New York” event, by defeating Pete Dunne. Dunne held the title for 685 days after defeating the inaugural champion Tyler Bate back in May 2017.

WALTER’s last title defense came over Rampage Brown at the NXT UK Prelude event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend. He also retained over Tommaso Ciampa that weekend at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night 1 event. The NXT UK brand took some time off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but WALTER has a January 2021 successful title defense over A-Kid, an October 2020 defense over Ilja Dragunov, January 2020 wins over Dave Mastiff and Joe Coffey, an August 2019 defense over Bate, June 2019 wins over Trent Seven and Travis Banks, and a win over Dunne in his rematch, which took place in April 2019. That’s it for his reign.

Last week’s NXT UK episode featured a promo from WALTER where he reminded everyone that he’s defended his title across two different continents in recent months. He then declared that the NXT UK Title is one of the most prestigious prizes in professional wrestling, and vowed to continue restoring the honor of this great sport, remaining NXT UK Champion forever.

There’s no word yet on who will challenge WALTER next, but we will keep you updated.