WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER is set to return to the weekly NXT UK show on Peacock and the WWE Network next Thursday.

This will be WALTER’s first NXT UK appearance since retaining his title over Rampage Brown on the NXT UK Prelude show that aired during WrestleMania 37 Week. The leader of Imperium spent some time on the main NXT brand in the United States to build to his win over Tommaso Ciampa at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, also during WrestleMania 37 Week. He’s also appeared in recent Imperium vignettes on the main NXT brand, via video from England, to direct the ongoing storyline with Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

There’s no word yet on what is planned for WALTER next. He has held the title for 789 days as of today.

Next week’s NXT UK show will be headlined by Meiko Satomura challenging NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, in her second attempt to end KLR’s 683 day title reign.

In other NXT UK return news, this week’s show saw Jordan Devlin return to the brand. Sid Scala, assistant to General Manager Johnny Saint, welcomed Devlin back. Devlin asked Scala if he had received an email he sent, stating that he now wants his own private dressing room, a Mustang to drive him around in, and an appearance on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions talk show so he can get some things off his chest. Scala said he would check with Saint, but also wanted Devlin to hit the UK Performance Center. Devlin didn’t like this idea because the Performance Center is for people in training, while he doesn’t train because he’s a finished product.

This was Devlin’s first NXT UK appearance since he left for the United States back in March. He put up his NXT Cruiserweight Title against Santos Escobar at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” in a Title Unification Ladder Match, which Escobar won to become the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Escobar has since lost the Cruiserweight Title to Kushida.

Below are highlights from this week’s show, which also featured Ilja Dragunov defeating Noam Dar, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retaining over Jack Starz and Nathan Frazer, Joseph Conners defeating Flash Morgan Webster, and Rampage Brown defeating Joe Coffey in the main event, plus appearances by Aoife Valkyrie, new NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Tyler Bate, and more.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT UK brand.