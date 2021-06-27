ROH Best in the World goes down on July 11 in Baltimore and ROH World Champion Rush will soon know who is his opponent. In the latest ROH Eck’s Files, it was revealed the winner of the upcoming Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination final will determine his challenger.

The six wrestlers involved are: Bandido, Demonic Flamita, Chris Dickinson, Eli Isom, Brian Johnson, and Rhett Titus. The final airs this weekend.

Best in the World will welcome the return of fans for the first time since the pandemic began last year. The PPV begins at 8 pm ET (PPV/HonorClub) with a Hour One pre-show at 7 pm ET (multiple platforms).

Below is the updated card:

ROH World Championship

Rush (c) vs. Survival of the Fittest Winner

ROH World Television Championship

Tony Deppen (c) vs. Dragon Lee

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon