WWE 205 Live star Sunil Singh suffered a dislocated right shoulder during his match against Grayson Walle on last night’s show. Singh was able to finish out the match, losing to Walle.

“Unfortunately, I dislocated my right shoulder mid match @WWE205Live this week,” Sunil wrote afterwards on social media. “My pride, my heart & passion didn’t let me quit. I immediately thought of my son & continued to gut it out to finish the match. I gave it my all. Down but never out.”

Sunil also thanked WWE PC coach Scotty 2 Hotty for staying with him in the emergency room.

“Much love to @TheScotty2Hotty for being a great brother and being by my side at ER.”

No word on the severity or how much time Sunil will miss.

It looked like Sunil Singh of the @BollywoodBoyz was making an incredible comeback, but @GraysonWWE is able to stifle all momentum! #205Live pic.twitter.com/QBmSV3Yk6F — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2021