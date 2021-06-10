Grayson Waller is set to make his WWE debut on Friday’s 205 Live episode.

WWE has just announced that Friday’s show will feature two matches – Waller vs. Sunil Singh in singles action, plus Ari Sterling and Asher Hale vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in tag team action.

Waller, real name Matt Farelly, previously wrestled as “The 21st Century Success Story” Matty Wahlberg. The Australian is a former high school teacher who also competed on the Australian Survivor show in 2019. He was signed in the same April 2021 WWE Performance Center Class that also featured Sarray, Sanjana George, Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias, fellow Australian Stephanie De Landre (Steph De Lander), and coach Hideki Suzuki.

As seen in the tweet below, Waller commented on his new name and Friday’s debut.

“New name, but the attitude is the same. @WWE205Live this Friday (Saturday in Aus),” he wrote.

