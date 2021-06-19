WWE announced Sunday’s programming lineup for Hell in a Cell.

Beginning at 10 am ET, the greatest Hell in a Cell Matches will stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

WWE’s The Bump begins at 2 pm ET on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch. The show features WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, and Jimmy Smith.

The La Previa Spanish WWE Hell in a Cell pre-show gets going at 4 pm ET on all of WWE’s social media platforms. Following that at 5 pm ET is Ultimate WWE Hell in a Cell with Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla, and Kazeem Famuyide fantasy booking their ultimate Hell in a Cell matches.

The Hell in a Cell Kickoff starts at 7 pm ET on Peacock and all WWE social media platforms. The WWE Watch Along (YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter) begins at 8 pm ET and features WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Naomi, Cathy Kelley, Carmella, Nikki Cross and the cast of WWE’s The Bump.

The PPV itself starts at 8 pm ET. Below is the current card:

WWE Championship (Hell in a Cell)

Bobby Lashley (c) with MVP vs. Drew McIntyre

If McIntyre loses, he can’t challenge Lashley for the title again.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (Hell in a Cell)

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro