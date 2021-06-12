WWE has announced that Montez Ford suffered storyline injuries at the hands of Otis on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

As noted, Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits was originally announced for SmackDown but that ended up being Ford vs. Chad Gable in singles action, with Otis and Angelo Dawkins kept away from ringside. Otis, who debuted a new look on tonight’s show, ended up attacking Dawkins backstage and then destroying Ford in the ring to force the disqualification. You can click here for details on the match and Otis trending because of his clean-shaven look, plus photos & videos.

In an update, WWE has announced that Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage in the attack by Otis. It was noted that Ford is being evaluated at a local medical center, and any updates will be announced later.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits, or if they plan on keeping Ford out of the ring with these new storyline injuries.

Gable, Otis, Ford and Dawkins have not commented on tonight’s match and post-match angle as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. You can click here for our previous update with photos & videos on the match and attack, plus Otis’ look.