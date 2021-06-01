WWE has announced three new members of the senior leadership team.

Jamie Horowitz is joining the company as Executive Vice President of Development & Digital, while Matt Drew is the new Senior Vice President of International, and Samira Shah is the new General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

These additions come after the recent WWE HQ shake-up covered at this link.

Horowitz will oversee most of WWE’s original content, including scripted and unscripted programs for digital and social media. He will also head WWE Studios in Los Angeles. Horowitz most recently worked for DAZN.

Shah will oversee WWE’s legal affairs and serve as principal legal adviser. She recently served as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at Moda Operandi.

Drew will oversee the growth of WWE’s brand and business outside of the United States. He most recently worked with DAZN as well.

Stay tuned for more on the latest WWE additions. Below is the full announcement issued to us today by WWE: