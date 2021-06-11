WWE has announced that SummerSlam Travel Packages will go on sale this Tuesday, June 15 at 12pm ET via SummerSlamTravel.com.

WWE has been billing the biggest show of the summer as “Your Summer Vacation Destination” to encourage fans to make the trip to Las Vegas after spending most of the last year at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SummerSlam Travel Packages include premium seating at Allegiant Stadium for the pay-per-view, exclusive experiences with WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, hotel accommodations, and more. It’s interesting to note that while there will be experiences with wrestlers, the announcement says personalized autographs and/or photographs will not be available to the “evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Championship Package runs $3,185 for 1 person, $2,915 per person for 2 people, $2,825 per person for 3 people, and $2,780 per person for 4 people. The Platinum Package runs $1,840 for 1 person, $1,570 per person for 2 people, $1,480 per person for 3 people, and $1,435 per person for 4 people. The Gold Package runs $1,250 for 1 person, $980 per person for 2 people, $890 per person for 3 people, and $845 per person for 4 people. The Silver Package runs $1,170 for 1 person, $900 per person for 2 people, $810 per person for 3 people, and $765 per person for 4 people.

As we’ve noted, individual SummerSlam tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18 at 1pm ET.

The FAQ for SummerSlam Travel Packages can be found here. You can click here for the Terms & Conditions. Below is the full announcement on the various packages: