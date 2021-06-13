On Friday’s SmackDown, Rey Mysterio challenged Roman Reigns to a Hell in a Cell Match at the upcoming PPV on June 20. While it looked like the match was going to take place, it wasn’t entirely clear if the WWE Universal Championship would be up for grabs.

On this week’s Talking Smack, Paul Heyman accepted Mysterio’s challenge and WWE confirmed the title would be at stake on Father’s Day.

“I get this story, I want to see it go down,” Heyman said. “As special counsel to the Tribal Chief, the Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. I, Paul Heyman, hereby inform the public that I’m authorized to accept Rey Mysterio’s challenge against Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell. And that’s bad news for Rey Mysterio.

“Because you are not stepping into Hell in a Cell with just a defending champion. You’re stepping into Hell in a Cell against the monarch of the mat. The gracious God of the grappling game. The taste-maker of the island of relevancy. The savage Samoan sadist. The devil himself — inside Hell in a Cell. You’re stepping into the demonic structure with Roman Reigns.”

Below is the current card:

WWE Championship (Hell in a Cell)

Bobby Lashley (c) with MVP vs. Drew McIntyre

If McIntyre loses, he can’t challenge Lashley for the title again.

WWE Universal Championship (Hell in a Cell)

Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley